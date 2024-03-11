Oil Mixed on Chinese Demand Concerns, U.S. Rate Cut Uncertainties

Oil prices hovered in early European trade on concerns over slowing demand in China and uncertainties around the timing of U.S. interest-rate cuts.

EQT and Equitrans Midstream to Combine in Big Natural-Gas Deal

The all-stock transaction will reunite EQT with its former pipeline business.

Saudi Aramco Hikes Dividend, Adjusts Spending

Saudi Arabia's national oil company raised its dividend payouts for last year after it achieved its second-highest ever net profit and said investment plans to 2028 would be reduced by an abandoned plan to boost production.

Elliott Bets $500 Million on Gas Producer Backed by Quantum

Paul Singer's Elliott Investment is plowing money into a $1.6 billion continuation fund that lets Quantum Capital retain HG Energy as an investment.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

BP Claws Back $2.3 Million From Ex-CEO

BP clawed back a further $2.3 million from ex-boss Bernard Looney's remuneration package following his dismissal in December.

From Chevron to Occidental, Oil Mergers Run Into New Challenges

M&A has been the big trend in oil and gas for the past six months, with over $190 billion worth of transactions signed in 2023.

Power Lines Sparked Largest Wildfire in Texas History

Xcel Energy said it believes its own facilities have been involved in starting massive wildfires still raging in Texas.

Exxon Files for Arbitration Over Chevron's Deal for Hess

Dispute involving a stake in an oil project in Guyana intensifies, threatening to scuttle Chevron's $53 billion deal to buy Hess.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Rose by 1.4 Million Barrels Last Week

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 1.4 million barrels, edging out expectations for a rise of 1.3 million barrels.

