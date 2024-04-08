Oil prices fall, but settle above lows, as traders monitor Middle East risks

Oil futures declined on Monday, but settled above the session's lowest levels, as traders monitored risks to crude supplies in the Middle East.

Wildfires Make Utilities a Tricky Investment. Ask Warren Buffett.

More utilities across the West are facing the prospect of significant liability costs as climate change and drought increase risks.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on the rise in Brent crude prices, Boss Energy, Malaysia's utilities sector, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Shell Sees Gas Output Above Guidance

Shell said it expects first quarter gas production to beat its previous guidance after a strong start to the year but earnings would be lower than the prior quarter.

China Oilfield Services Suspends Operations of Four Mideast Rigs

China Oilfield Services has suspended operations of drilling rigs related to a multibillion-dollar contract in the Middle East, a setback for China's largest offshore drilling contractor in one of its most important international markets.

Oil Is Hitting Its Highest Level in Months-Just in Time for Summer Driving Season

Brent crude futures, the benchmark, have climbed 18% in 2024 to exceed $90 a barrel for the first time since October.

SEC Accepts Pause on Its Climate Rule

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday it would pause the implementation of its new climate disclosure rule while it fights in court over the measure's legality.

U.S. Natural Gas Futures Settle Lower After Moderate Storage Draw

U.S. natural gas futures fell as inventories remained around 39% above the five-year average.

U.S. Refiners Still Have Gas in the Tank

Disruptions in the Red Sea are helping boost refined fuel prices globally, and U.S. refiners have a distinct advantage.

U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles Rose by 3.2 Million Barrels Last Week

U.S. crude oil inventories unexpectedly rose last week, and stocks of gasoline and diesel decreased more than expected while refinery capacity use slipped.

