Oil prices finish lower, giving up early gains seen after death of Iran's president

Oil futures settled lower on Monday, giving up early gains that had been tied to potential risks to global crude supplies following the death of Iran's president in a helicopter crash and concerns about the health of Saudi Arabia's king.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on Keywords Studios, Hunting, Thai Oil, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Oil scores weekly gains, with U.S. prices ending above $80 for first time this month

Oil futures climbed Friday, contributing to gains for the week and prompting U.S. benchmark prices to settle above $80 a barrel for the first time this month, as some economic data from the U.S. and China raised hopes for stronger crude demand.

Four Dead, Thousands Without Power Following Severe Storm in Houston

Residents were told they should stay home Friday if they are nonessential workers, and local schools were closed until Monday.

Private Equity Warms Up to Clean-Energy Tax Credits

Private-equity firms are beginning to tap a nascent market for clean-energy tax credits, betting on a boost to returns from helping project developers get better terms for the tradable credits.

Free Solar for Farmers: Climate Law Gives Rich Incentives

The law now offers a particularly sweet deal: a combination of subsidies that can cover or even exceed a project's costs.

Engie Backs Outlook Despite Dip in Earnings

Engie reaffirmed expectations for the year after core earnings fell slightly in the first quarter, driven by declines from its networks and global energy management and sales businesses.

Green Transition Set to Face Critical Minerals Shortfall, IEA Says

Electric vehicle, wind turbine and solar panel manufacturers face a shortfall in critical metals and minerals unless more investment is made in projects such as new mines and recycling, according to a report from the International Energy Agency.

U.S. oil prices settle at one-week high on post-CPI relief rally and drop in crude supplies

U.S. oil prices settled at their highest level in a week on Thursday, extending a relief rally sparked by data showing a slowdown in key U.S. inflation data.

Crescent Energy to Acquire SilverBow in $2.1B Deal

SilverBow Resources has agreed to be acquired by its Houston-based rival Crescent Energy in a deal valued at $2.1 billion.

