Oil prices head lower after 4-day winning streak

Oil futures head lower Thursday, coming off a four-day winning streak fueled by geopolitical fears and supply concerns.

U.S. Natural Gas Futures Steady Ahead Of Storage Report

U.S. natural gas futures were steady as the market watched for the EIA's weekly storage report.

U.S. Refiners Still Have Gas in the Tank

Disruptions in the Red Sea are helping boost refined fuel prices globally, and U.S. refiners have a distinct advantage.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles Rose by 3.2 Million Barrels Last Week

U.S. crude oil inventories unexpectedly rose last week, and stocks of gasoline and diesel decreased more than expected while refinery capacity use slipped.

Natural Gas Pioneer Charif Souki Ordered to Pay $100 Million in Damages to Lenders

The ruling stems from disputes with lenders who seized Souki's assets, including his Colorado ranch, yacht and his shares in Tellurian, a Houston-based gas company he co-founded.

SLB to Buy ChampionX in $7.8 Billion Oilfield Services Deal

The oilfield services giant said it agreed to buy ChampionX in a move to expand its presence in the less cyclical production and recovery space.

Natural Gas Prices Go Negative in Texas. Who Wins and Loses.

Prices at the Waha hub have been negative since March 11, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

KKR Homes In on 'Growth-Infra' Climate Investments

The private-equity firm targets clean-energy businesses too big for growth stage and too small for traditional infrastructure investments.

The Climate Scientist Fossil-Fuel Companies Can't Stand

Robert Howarth's research on natural gas exports influenced the White House and exasperated oil and gas executives.

