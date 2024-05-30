May 30, 2024 at 11:16 am EDT

Oil prices sink as wider market selloff continues and traders await inventory data

Oil futures fell Thursday, feeling pressure as equities and other assets perceived as risky extended a selloff and traders awaited official data on U.S. inventories.

Oil prices could turn volatile if OPEC+ fails to extend production cuts this weekend

OPEC+ members have incentive to avoid drama this weekend when they decide whether to extend production cuts.

Big Oil Companies Will Just Keep Getting Bigger

ConocoPhillips is the latest to bulk up as investors pay up for size.

A New Way to Make Solar Panels Cheaper Outside China

The biggest investor in U.S. solar manufacturing is embracing a new technology that reduces the cost of producing the panels.

Brookfield in Talks for $6.59 Billion Deal for France's Neoen

Brookfield Asset Management is in talks to acquire France's Neoen in a deal that values the renewable-power producer's equity at $6.59 billion.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Pennon, United Utilities and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

ConocoPhillips to Acquire Marathon Oil in $17.1 Billion All-Stock Deal

The deal allows ConocoPhillips to expand its presence in several key U.S. shale basins including in Texas and North Dakota.

Exxon Wins Board Vote by Wide Margin

The company's 12 directors were reelected by an average of 95% of shareholders.

Storms Again Strike Texas, Leaving Hundreds of Thousands Without Power

Strong winds, rain and hail hit the state, following a spate of deadly weather events in May.

Energy Transfer to pay more than $3 billion to expand its Permian pipeline

Energy Transfer announced an agreement to buy WTG Midstream Holdings LLC in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $3.25 billion.

