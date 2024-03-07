Exxon Files for Arbitration Over Chevron's Deal for Hess

Dispute involving a stake in an oil project in Guyana intensifies, threatening to scuttle Chevron's $53 billion deal to buy Hess.

Oil prices climb after smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. crude inventories

Oil futures rose Wednesday after Saudi Arabia raised prices for crude sold in Asia, its largest market, and extended gains after official data showed U.S. crude inventories rose less than expected last week.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Rose by 1.4 Million Barrels Last Week

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 1.4 million barrels, edging out expectations for a rise of 1.3 million barrels.

GE Spinoff Vernova Predicts Doubling of Electricity Production

Power-generation firm GE Vernova provided some guidance to investors and analysts. Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu reckons each share is worth about $112.

Tullow Oil Profit Plunges

Tullow Oil reported a 78% fall in profit for 2023, hit by impairments and write-offs totaling $435 million, but backed its output guidance for the year ahead.

Chevron Plant Closures Show Clean Fuel's Tough Economics

The biodiesel business has been hurt by falling prices for government-controlled credits.

Saudi-Led Oil Producing Nations Extend Output Cuts

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Algeria all decided to extend their voluntary production cuts through the end of June, instead of easing them at the end of March.

Gunvor Unit to Pay $661 Million After Pleading Guilty in Bribery Scheme

The U.S. Justice Department said that Gunvor SA was charged with conspiring to bribe officials of Ecuador's state-owned oil company in order to obtain contracts to buy oil products.

Plug Power resolves 'going-concern' issue, but latest results underwhelm

The alternative-energy company missed the mark with its annual results.

