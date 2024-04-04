Oil futures end higher on signs of strong U.S. gasoline demand

Oil futures rose for a fourth straight session Wednesday, finding support after data showed a large drop in U.S. gasoline inventories and solid fuel demand ahead of the start of the summer driving season.

U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles Rose by 3.2 Million Barrels Last Week

U.S. crude oil inventories unexpectedly rose last week, and stocks of gasoline and diesel decreased more than expected while refinery capacity use slipped.

Natural Gas Pioneer Charif Souki Ordered to Pay $100 Million in Damages to Lenders

The ruling stems from disputes with lenders who seized Souki's assets, including his Colorado ranch, yacht and his shares in Tellurian, a Houston-based gas company he co-founded.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on ethanol, CSE Global, Strike Energy, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

SLB to Buy ChampionX in $7.8 Billion Oilfield Services Deal

The oilfield services giant said it agreed to buy ChampionX in a move to expand its presence in the less cyclical production and recovery space.

Natural Gas Prices Go Negative in Texas. Who Wins and Loses.

Prices at the Waha hub have been negative since March 11, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

KKR Homes In on 'Growth-Infra' Climate Investments

The private-equity firm targets clean-energy businesses too big for growth stage and too small for traditional infrastructure investments.

The Climate Scientist Fossil-Fuel Companies Can't Stand

Robert Howarth's research on natural gas exports influenced the White House and exasperated oil and gas executives.

Biden Is Unlikely to Reimpose Oil Sanctions on Venezuela

Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela has barred presidential candidates, but U.S. officials worry that new penalties would raise gas prices in a U.S. election year

Why Gasoline Prices Are Rising Faster Than Usual This Year

Fuel costs are once again driving inflation. Don't panic.

