May 30, 2024

ConocoPhillips to Acquire Marathon Oil in $17.1 Billion All-Stock Deal

The deal allows ConocoPhillips to expand its presence in several key U.S. shale basins including in Texas and North Dakota.

Exxon Wins Board Vote by Wide Margin

The company's 12 directors were reelected by an average of 95% of shareholders.

Gasoline futures drag oil prices to lower finish, sparking concern over start to summer driving season

Oil futures gave up early gains Wednesday, finishing lower as gasoline futures slumped despite the kickoff last weekend of what's known as summer driving season.

Storms Again Strike Texas, Leaving Hundreds of Thousands Without Power

Strong winds, rain and hail hit the state, following a spate of deadly weather events in May.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on ConcocoPhillips, power companies, Ithaca Energy and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy & Utilities sector.

Energy Transfer to pay more than $3 billion to expand its Permian pipeline

Energy Transfer announced an agreement to buy WTG Midstream Holdings LLC in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $3.25 billion.

Hess Shareholders Give Approval to $53 Billion Merger With Chevron

Investors' green light cleared one hurdle for the tie-up to happen but a challenge by Exxon makes the final outcome uncertain.

Saudi Arabia to Raise $10 Billion to $20 Billion in Fresh Aramco Stock Sale

The long-awaited offering, if it proceeds, would alleviate near-term pressure on the kingdom to raise funds.

Ex-Pioneer CEO Says FTC Used Him as 'Scapegoat' in Exxon Deal

Scott Sheffield says the antitrust enforcer smeared him with collusion allegations when it blocked him from Exxon's board.

Energy Capital Partners Raises $6.7 Billion to Pursue Power Companies

The energy-infrastructure investor has wrapped up its fifth flagship fund and parallel co-investment vehicles.

