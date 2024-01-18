Eaton Names Johnson Controls Finance Chief as Next CFO

Olivier Leonetti will join the power management company on Feb. 5, succeeding Thomas Okray, who is leaving for personal reasons.

U.S. oil prices rise as dollar pares gains while Brent crude retreats on demand

Oil futures ended on a mixed note Wednesday, with U.S. crude prices finishing higher as the dollar pared its earlier gains, while global benchmark oil prices were down for the session as some traders showed concerns over the energy-demand outlook.

The U.S. is breaking oil-production records with fewer drilling rigs. Here's how.

U.S. oil production is back in record territory with far fewer drilling rigs than at the previous peak.

BP Veteran Named as CEO, Signaling Commitment to Renewable Shift

The U.K. energy company appointed Murray Auchincloss as chief executive, turning to a company veteran to continue the oil giant's shift toward renewable energy.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on BP, Karoon Energy, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Shell Suspends Red Sea Shipments Amid Fears of More Houthi Attacks

"We'll have to see whether this becomes a longer-standing issue," CEO Wael Sawan told The Wall Street Journal in Davos.

Natural-Gas Prices Remain Under Pressure Despite Cold Snap

Robust production, full storage and delays in LNG capacity additions all point toward a year of mild natural-gas prices.

Shell Sells Nigeria Onshore Oil Business

Shell agreed to sell its Nigerian onshore subsidiary to a consortium of five companies for up to $2.4 billion.

Biggest U.S. Renewable Project Under Way, Finally

The sluggish timeline for a New Mexico wind and power transmission project is a problem for the Biden administration as it seeks 100% clean electricity by 2035.

America's Gas Bonanza Brings Biden New Political Dilemmas

The president is facing pressure from some Democrats and climate groups to rein in exports of liquefied natural gas.

