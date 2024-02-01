Shell Launches Buyback as Earnings Beat Forecasts

Shell's adjusted earnings beat forecast, driven by higher trading gains from LNG, and said it would buy back $3.5 billion in shares this quarter.

Oil prices end lower but score first monthly gain since September

Oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, pressured in part by official data showing weekly gains in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Rose For the Week

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels to 421.9 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 26, compared with analysts' predictions that supplies would decline by 800,000 barrels.

Mexico's Top Court Overturns Flagship Energy Law

Rejection of provisions of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's electricity overhauls deal setback to his nationalist agenda.

The U.S. Is Spoiled by Cheap Canadian Oil. That's About to Change.

A long-awaited pipeline project promises to cut Americans' discount.

Oil Services Sink After Saudi Aramco Lowers Production Goal

The state-owned company pulled back on its capacity target at the direction of the Saudi Arabian government.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Saudi Arabia's oil capacity, GDP data for Canada, Transnet, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Aramco Told Not to Raise Oil Output Further

Aramco said it has been ordered by the Saudi government to keep its oil production capacity at 12 million barrels a day.

Oil Sits on a Bigger Tinderbox Than Traders Seem to Think

Recent violence in the Red Sea could lead to a much wider economic toll.

U.S. Oil Drillers Are Going Electric-if They Can Get the Electricity

Frackers can't connect to the electric grid fast enough as they seek to reduce emissions and save costs.

