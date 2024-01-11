Oil prices settle higher as traders monitor Middle East tensions

Oil futures ended higher Thursday, finding support as traders monitored rising tensions and shipping threats in the Middle East one day after they slumped amid a large spike in U.S. crude and fuel inventories.

Natural-Gas Futures Rise on Big Storage Withdrawal

Natural-gas futures settled higher in another volatile session, supported by a larger-than-expected draw on inventories in the latest week.

Chesapeake, Southwestern to Merge as New Gas Behemoth

The $7.4 billion all-stock transaction will create one of the U.S.'s largest natural-gas producers and is the latest in a flurry of energy deals.

Iran Seizes Oil Tanker Linked to U.S. Sanctions Dispute

The seizure of the vessel off the coast of Oman came as Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a weeklong tour of the Middle East.

Vinci Cuts Size of Credit Line

Vinci renewed a revolving credit line with a bank syndicate but reduced its size to $7.1 billion in light of an increase in its available cash in recent years.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on drinking water regulations, supply and demand concerns in the oil market, Truist, and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy and Utilities sectors.

U.S. Crude Oil, Products Stocks Rose in First Week of January

Oil inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels to 432.4 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 5, compared with analysts projections of a 600,00-barrel decline.

Edison Partners Backs Utility Service Provider 120Water

The growth-capital firm led a $43 million investment for a majority stake in the business.

Endo Wins Court Permission to Solicit Votes on Restructuring Plan

Pharmaceutical company Endo International won bankruptcy court approval to start soliciting votes for a restructuring plan that would pay $600 million to government agencies and private institutions affected by the opioid epidemic.

Uranium Rally Still Has Fuel

The price of the nuclear fuel has hit its highest level since 2007. The market is only getting tighter.

