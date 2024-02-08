Brent crude settles back above $80 as Middle East worries lift oil prices

Oil futures climbed for a fourth straight session on Thursday, with Brent crude settling back above the $80-a-barrel threshold after Israel rejected a Hamas offer for a cease-fire and the return of hostages held in Gaza.

U.S. Natural Gas Futures Fall to More Than 3-Year Low

Natural gas futures fell to a more than three-year low as a weekly storage report came in as bearish as expected, and near-term weather forecasts remain unsupportive of prices.

Stricter Soot Limits Will Save Up to $46 Billion in Healthcare Costs, Federal Officials Say

The new EPA air-pollution rule is another blow to the coal industry.

Dutch Pension Fund Sells Major Oil Stakes in $3 Billion Energy Divestment

PFZW says it sold its shares in Shell, BP and TotalEnergies as the companies have made 'insufficient steps' in the transition to cleaner fuel.

How the Rockefellers and Billionaire Donors Pressed Biden on LNG Exports

The president's decision to halt new export terminals follows a campaign by environmental groups funded by wealthy contributors.

Big Oil's Got a New Buzzword

Oil companies want to signal they will still make money from fossil fuels, while taking a flexible approach to the energy transition.

Aker Lifts Payout After Strong Fourth Quarter

Aker Solutions raised its dividend and launched a share-buyback, after it posted above-forecast earnings in the fourth quarter, boosted by the recent closing of a subsea joint venture.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on European oil shares, TotalEnergies, Orsted and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

AGL Energy Narrows Annual Profit Guidance

The company also expects a full-year underlying net profit of A$680 million-A$780 million, representing a tighter range than before.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rose, Products Fell in Week Ended Feb. 2

U.S. oil inventories grew by 5.5 million barrels last week, beating analyst expectations for a gain of 1.3 million barrels.

