U.S. oil benchmark tops $85 a barrel as Middle East tensions escalate

The benchmark U.S. oil contract traded above $85 a barrel for the first time since October on fears of a wider Middle East conflict.

SLB to Buy ChampionX in $7.8 Billion Oilfield Services Deal

The oilfield services giant said it agreed to buy ChampionX in a move to expand its presence in the less cyclical production and recovery space.

Natural Gas Prices Go Negative in Texas. Who Wins and Loses.

Prices at the Waha hub have been negative since March 11, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

KKR Homes In on 'Growth-Infra' Climate Investments

The private-equity firm targets clean-energy businesses too big for growth stage and too small for traditional infrastructure investments.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on Canada's oil sands producers, and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy and Utilities sector.

The Climate Scientist Fossil-Fuel Companies Can't Stand

Robert Howarth's research on natural gas exports influenced the White House and exasperated oil and gas executives.

Biden Is Unlikely to Reimpose Oil Sanctions on Venezuela

Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela has barred presidential candidates, but U.S. officials worry that new penalties would raise gas prices in a U.S. election year

Why Gasoline Prices Are Rising Faster Than Usual This Year

Fuel costs are once again driving inflation. Don't panic.

Canada Had Designs on Being a Hydro Superpower. Now Its Rivers and Lakes Are Drying Up.

About 70% of the country is suffering from abnormally dry or drought conditions, forcing it to start up power plants fueled by gas or coal to meet mushrooming demand.

