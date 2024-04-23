Oil prices edge up as traders weigh potential for Mid East supply disruption

Oil prices were edging lower on Tuesday morning, with Brent futures retreating below $87 a barrel after posting its lowest finish in nearly a month in the previous session.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Eni, Sapura Energy and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Underground Thermal Energy Networks May Be About to Have Their Moment

These climate-friendly heating-and-cooling systems are drawing support from states, cities, utilities and developers.

One French Company's Lonely Struggle to Survive Fierce Competition From China

After China destroyed Europe's solar-panel industry, the continent struggles with an onslaught against other green sectors.

SLB Tops Revenue Expectations on International Strength

The oil-services company reports adjusted first-quarter earnings of 75 cents a share on revenue of $8.71 billion.

Water Facilities Warned to Improve Cybersecurity as Nation-State Hackers Pounce

The water sector is under pressure to improve cybersecurity protections as hacking threats grow.

The Push to Store Renewable Energy in Massive Salt Caverns

Renewable power is used to produce hydrogen, which is stored in underground caverns until it is needed for green energy.

Woodside Revenue Falls on Lower Prices, Volumes

Woodside Energy said weaker output and lower realized prices for its oil and natural gas drove a drop in sales revenue in its latest quarter.

BP to Simplify Structure, Trim Leadership Team

BP said the changes are part of a plan to turn it into an integrated energy company and invest more in low-carbon activities.

Santos's Oil, Natural Gas Output Fell 7% in First-Quarter

Santos said its oil and natural gas production fell by 7% in its latest quarter, after its operations were disrupted by bad weather and planned maintenance.

