Why Oil Prices Rose After Shrugging Off a Crisis

Seven charts explain oil's surprising moves after the Red Sea attacks.

Oil ends lower after a 3-session climb as traders monitor rising Middle East tensions

Oil futures on Monday posted first loss in four sessions, pulling back from a pop to the upside in Asian trading hours brought on by a drone attack that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan.

Oil Sits on a Bigger Tinderbox Than Traders Seem to Think

Recent violence in the Red Sea could lead to a much wider economic toll.

U.S. Oil Drillers Are Going Electric-if They Can Get the Electricity

Frackers can't connect to the electric grid fast enough as they seek to reduce emissions and save costs.

Heating Your House Will Be Cheaper This Winter Thanks to Natural-Gas Boom

There hasn't been enough cold weather to burn up America's gas surplus.

For the Osage, This Century's Fight Is Over Wind Turbines

The Osage Nation, featured in 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' is battling an Italian utility over a wind farm on tribal land in Oklahoma.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Canada's Trans Mountain pipeline, Evergrande Group, Biden's LNG pause, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Houthis Attack U.S. Warship as China Urges Iran to Rein In Rebels

Iran officials told the Chinese that they weren't in control of the Yemeni rebel group and that turmoil in the region would end if Israel agreed to a cease-fire in Gaza.

Biden Pauses Approvals for LNG Exports

A decision to review the impacts of exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas delivered a victory for environmental groups.

Equinor, BP to Swap Stakes in New York Wind Projects

The 50-50 partners will exchange stakes to acquire full control, with Equinor getting all of Empire Wind, and BP the entirety of Beacon Wind.

