Brent oil ends at a more than 3-week low as Middle East tensions appear to ease

Global oil prices ended Monday at their lowest since late March as Middle East tensions appeared to ease, calming concerns over the potential for oil-supply disruptions.

Underground Thermal Energy Networks May Be About to Have Their Moment

These climate-friendly heating-and-cooling systems are drawing support from states, cities, utilities and developers.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on artificial intelligence-powered software, Eni, RWE, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

One French Company's Lonely Struggle to Survive Fierce Competition From China

After China destroyed Europe's solar-panel industry, the continent struggles with an onslaught against other green sectors.

SLB Tops Revenue Expectations on International Strength

The oil-services company reports adjusted first-quarter earnings of 75 cents a share on revenue of $8.71 billion.

Water Facilities Warned to Improve Cybersecurity as Nation-State Hackers Pounce

The water sector is under pressure to improve cybersecurity protections as hacking threats grow.

The Push to Store Renewable Energy in Massive Salt Caverns

Renewable power is used to produce hydrogen, which is stored in underground caverns until it is needed for green energy.

Woodside Revenue Falls on Lower Prices, Volumes

Woodside Energy said weaker output and lower realized prices for its oil and natural gas drove a drop in sales revenue in its latest quarter.

BP to Simplify Structure, Trim Leadership Team

BP said the changes are part of a plan to turn it into an integrated energy company and invest more in low-carbon activities.

Santos's Oil, Natural Gas Output Fell 7% in First-Quarter

Santos said its oil and natural gas production fell by 7% in its latest quarter, after its operations were disrupted by bad weather and planned maintenance.

