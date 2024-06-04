Oil prices at a four-month low as OPEC+ plans to phase out voluntary cuts later this year

Oil futures fell sharply on Monday to mark their lowest settlement since February, following a decision by OPEC+ to extend cuts by the group into 2025 but to begin unwinding some additional voluntary reductions later this year.

Why Saudi Aramco Stock Is a Tough Sell on Wall Street

The world's biggest oil producer is trying to tempt global investors with a $12 billion share sale, but the price looks expensive.

Macquarie Backs U.S. Solar-Energy Developer Sol Systems

The asset management arm of Macquarie Group is backing renewable-energy company Sol Systems with an $85 million debt investment, riding a wave of U.S. demand for green power.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on OPEC's decision to extend production cuts, Galp Energia, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

OPEC+ Agrees to Extend Production Cuts in Bid to Boost Oil Prices

The deal likely signals oil prices will remain elevated through the U.S. presidential election. .

New Zealand's Biggest Energy User Commits to Long Term

Rio Tinto announced new 20-year power supply deals that will keep Tiwai Point aluminum smelter operational long term, giving the hungriest energy consumer in New Zealand a new lease on life.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Fall More Than Expected

Oil stocks fell by 4.2 million barrels - a greater decline than was expected.

Big Oil Companies Will Just Keep Getting Bigger

ConocoPhillips is the latest to bulk up as investors pay up for size.

Oil prices could turn volatile if OPEC+ fails to extend production cuts this weekend

OPEC+ members have incentive to avoid drama this weekend when they decide whether to extend production cuts.

A New Way to Make Solar Panels Cheaper Outside China

The biggest investor in U.S. solar manufacturing is embracing a new technology that reduces the cost of producing the panels.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-04-24 0015ET