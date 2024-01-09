U.S. oil futures post biggest daily drop since November as Saudi price cut raises demand worries

Nord Stream Probe Hampered by Resistance From Poland

Investigators hope Warsaw's new government will help to shed light on the gas-pipeline attack after the previous administration failed to fully cooperate.

Brookfield's Jehangir Vevaina Sees Opportunities in Energy Security Drive

The managing partner expects the asset manager to benefit from government efforts to expand local renewable-energy sources.

Shell Flags Impairment Hit of up to $4.5 Billion

Shell said its fourth-quarter earnings took a hit of up to $4.5 billion in impairments that were offset by significantly higher gas trading, while its overall production volumes are on track to meet targets.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on a trade surplus in Brazil, Saudi Aramco's reductions in official selling prices, Drax, and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy and Utilities sectors.

Saudis cut crude prices to all regions amid oil-price weakness

Saudi Aramco on Sunday said it would cut crude prices to all regions, including its largest market in Asia --- a move that comes amid weaker global oil prices.

Washington Heats Up Nuclear Energy Competition With Russia, China

U.S. is putting diplomatic clout behind sales of cutting-edge reactors that have yet to show commercial success.

Southwestern, Chesapeake Near $17 Billion Energy Merger

Southwestern Energy and Chesapeake Energy are close to a merger that would create a roughly $17 billion company and one of the largest U.S. natural-gas producers.

Exxon Mobil Expects Up to $2.6 Billion in Upstream Impairments

Exxon Mobil is expecting up to $2.6 billion in impairments in the fourth quarter for its upstream business, mostly related to idled assets in California.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Fell 5.5 Million Barrels Last Week

U.S. crude oil inventories fell more than expected last week, while stocks of gasoline and distillate fuels saw large increases pointing to sluggish demand for products.

