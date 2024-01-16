Biggest U.S. Renewable Project Under Way, Finally

The sluggish timeline for a New Mexico wind and power transmission project is a problem for the Biden administration as it seeks 100% clean electricity by 2035.

Oil Jumps Following Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels in Yemen

Crude-oil prices jumped after a U.S.-led coalition launched air strikes against rebel Houthi targets in Yemen, raising concerns of a further escalation of conflict in the Middle East that could disrupt oil and gas supply.

America's Gas Bonanza Brings Biden New Political Dilemmas

The president is facing pressure from some Democrats and climate groups to rein in exports of liquefied natural gas.

Oil prices end at a 1-week high after U.S. leads strikes against Yemen over Red Sea attacks

Oil prices settled Friday at their highest in a week after the U.S. led airstrikes against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen in retaliation for persistent attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on oil rigs, Red Sea tensions, Tullow Oil, SK Innovation and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy & Utilities sector.

Chesapeake, Southwestern to Merge as New Gas Behemoth

The $7.4 billion all-stock transaction will create one of the U.S.'s largest natural-gas producers and is the latest in a flurry of energy deals.

Iran Seizes Oil Tanker Linked to U.S. Sanctions Dispute

The seizure of the vessel off the coast of Oman came as Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a weeklong tour of the Middle East.

Vinci Cuts Size of Credit Line

Vinci renewed a revolving credit line with a bank syndicate but reduced its size to $7.1 billion in light of an increase in its available cash in recent years.

U.S. Crude Oil, Products Stocks Rose in First Week of January

Oil inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels to 432.4 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 5, compared with analysts projections of a 600,00-barrel decline.

Edison Partners Backs Utility Service Provider 120Water

The growth-capital firm led a $43 million investment for a majority stake in the business.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-24 0415ET