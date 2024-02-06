BP Beats Expectations; Boosts Buyback

BP posted a higher-than-expected annual profit, joining others in the sector in showing resilience despite volatile energy prices, but its results were weaker than the prior-year's record numbers.

Oil prices finish higher as traders weighs risks tied to U.S. airstrikes

Oil futures ended higher on Monday as traders weighed support from risks to supplies after a series of retaliatory strikes on Iran-backed militants by a U.S.- and U.K.-led coalition over the weekend.

DOJ Charges Iranian Revolutionary Guard Members in Oil Trafficking Cases

Federal officials said they seized $108 million used as part of the funding scheme and 500,000 barrels of Iranian fuel.

Oil Profits Keep Flowing for Exxon and Chevron

U.S. giants join Shell in posting strong earnings, but face an uncertain outlook as countries vow to phase out fossil fuels.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on the Canada's cap and trade plan, European offshore wind sector, Parkland's board departures, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy & Utilities sector.

Biden Gas-Export Decision: Smoke, but No Fire

With so many permitted projects struggling to secure contracts, pausing LNG approvals was an easy, low-stakes political win.

Shell Launches Buyback as Earnings Beat Forecasts

Shell's adjusted earnings beat forecast, driven by higher trading gains from LNG, and said it would buy back $3.5 billion in shares this quarter.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Rose For the Week

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels to 421.9 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 26, compared with analysts' predictions that supplies would decline by 800,000 barrels.

Mexico's Top Court Overturns Flagship Energy Law

Rejection of provisions of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's electricity overhauls deal setback to his nationalist agenda.

The U.S. Is Spoiled by Cheap Canadian Oil. That's About to Change.

A long-awaited pipeline project promises to cut Americans' discount.

