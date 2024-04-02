Oil futures hit five-month high on strong manufacturing data, escalating geopolitical tensions

Oil futures advanced on Monday, with West Texas Intermediate crude reaching a five-month high after data showed business activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded at a modest pace last month, while an Israeli air strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria threatened to worsen geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on Canada's oil sands producers, and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy and Utilities sector.

The Climate Scientist Fossil-Fuel Companies Can't Stand

Robert Howarth's research on natural gas exports influenced the White House and exasperated oil and gas executives.

Biden Is Unlikely to Reimpose Oil Sanctions on Venezuela

Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela has barred presidential candidates, but U.S. officials worry that new penalties would raise gas prices in a U.S. election year

Oil ends higher, with U.S. prices up 16% for the quarter

Oil futures settled higher Thursday for the first time in three sessions to tally a solid gain for the quarter and a third straight monthly climb.

U.S. Natural Gas Futures Post Big First-Quarter Losses

U.S. natural-gas futures settled higher Thursday on a slightly bigger-than-expected weekly storage draw, but posted a sharp loss for the quarter.

Why Gasoline Prices Are Rising Faster Than Usual This Year

Fuel costs are once again driving inflation. Don't panic.

Canada Had Designs on Being a Hydro Superpower. Now Its Rivers and Lakes Are Drying Up.

About 70% of the country is suffering from abnormally dry or drought conditions, forcing it to start up power plants fueled by gas or coal to meet mushrooming demand.

PetroChina Posts Record Profit, but Revenue Misses Estimates

Chinese state-controlled oil company PetroChina said its annual profit rose to a record due to lower operating expenses, but revenue fell on weaker oil prices.

Big Tech's Latest Obsession Is Finding Enough Energy

The AI boom is fueling an insatiable appetite for electricity, which is creating risks to the grid and the transition to cleaner energy sources.

