Oil prices head for lowest finish in a week on strong dollar, demand concerns

Oil futures lost ground Wednesday, pressured by strength in the U.S. dollar as well as worries about the demand outlook.

The U.S. is breaking oil-production records with fewer drilling rigs. Here's how.

U.S. oil production is back in record territory with far fewer drilling rigs than at the previous peak.

BP Veteran Named as CEO, Signaling Commitment to Renewable Shift

The U.K. energy company appointed Murray Auchincloss as chief executive, turning to a company veteran to continue the oil giant's shift toward renewable energy.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

TotalEnergies, Shell and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Shell Suspends Red Sea Shipments Amid Fears of More Houthi Attacks

"We'll have to see whether this becomes a longer-standing issue," CEO Wael Sawan told The Wall Street Journal in Davos.

Natural-Gas Prices Remain Under Pressure Despite Cold Snap

Robust production, full storage and delays in LNG capacity additions all point toward a year of mild natural-gas prices.

Shell Sells Nigeria Onshore Oil Business

Shell agreed to sell its Nigerian onshore subsidiary to a consortium of five companies for up to $2.4 billion.

Biggest U.S. Renewable Project Under Way, Finally

The sluggish timeline for a New Mexico wind and power transmission project is a problem for the Biden administration as it seeks 100% clean electricity by 2035.

America's Gas Bonanza Brings Biden New Political Dilemmas

The president is facing pressure from some Democrats and climate groups to rein in exports of liquefied natural gas.

Oil prices end at a 1-week high after U.S. leads strikes against Yemen over Red Sea attacks

Oil prices settled Friday at their highest in a week after the U.S. led airstrikes against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen in retaliation for persistent attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

