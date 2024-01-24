Oil edges lower on uncertainty over demand

Oil futures edged lower early Wednesday.

Some Private-Equity Firms Stick With Natural Gas Despite Climate Concerns

Energy-focused investment firms are betting on rising U.S. natural-gas exports even as activists and some lawmakers push back.

Siemens Energy First Quarter Beats Forecasts

Siemens Energy forecast an underlying profit margin of between negative 2% and positive 1% for the fiscal year, after it reported preliminary first-quarter results that it said exceeded market expectations.

Global Emissions From Electricity Set to Fall Even as Power Demand Climbs, IEA Predicts

Starting this year, record generation from renewables and nuclear will cover rising power demand from growth in emerging markets, AI and data centers, the agency says.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Rio Tinto Inks Power Deal With European Energy for Giant Australia Solar Farm

Rio Tinto said it has agreed to buy electricity from the planned Upper Calliope solar farm in eastern Australia to power its Gladstone operations.

Woodside Energy Merger Talks With Santos Reflect Asia LNG Expectations, CEO Says

Woodside Energy's pursuit of a combination with Santos to create a global energy giant worth over $50 billion is a bet that demand for liquefied natural gas will remain strong, said Chief Executive Meg O'Neill.

Halliburton's stock rises despite earnings miss as CEO cites strong outlook for oilfield services

Halliburton increased its dividend and expressed a strong outlook for its oilfield services.

Houthi Attacks Won't Threaten Global Natural-Gas Security

Energy markets look very different than in 2022.

Sunoco to Buy NuStar Energy in $7.3 Billion Deal

Fuel distributor Sunoco has agreed to buy liquids terminal and pipeline operator NuStar Energy in a stock-swap transaction valued at about $7.3 billion, including assumed debt.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-24 1115ET