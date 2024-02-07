Oil prices edge higher as traders weigh U.S. supply data

Oil futures edge higher early Wednesday.

Europe's Green Agenda Collides With Geopolitical, Economic Reality

The EU has rolled out a raft of new regulations, taxes and investment programs, but some business groups and politicians say the climate agenda is out of step with more urgent problems.

Woodside, Santos End Talks on Merger to Create $57 Billion Energy Giant

The companies spent two months discussing a merger that aimed to capitalize on the rising demand for natural gas resulting from the war in Ukraine.

TotalEnergies Ramps Up Shareholder Returns

TotalEnergies said it would increase its dividend and investor payouts this year, after it posted profits of more than $5 billion in the fourth-quarter, below expectations.

Siemens Energy Posts Profit as Orders Surge

Siemens Energy swung to a net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, helped by a 24% rise in orders and reiterated its outlook for the year.

Orsted Plans Major Cost-Cutting Drive

Orsted has launched a new plan with cost cuts, a pause in dividends, asset sales and new business priorities following a year beset by troubles in the U.S.

Vestas Beats Views After Record Orders

Vestas shares rose sharply after it posted fourth-quarter profits and revenue above market expectations and said it expected higher sales in 2024.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

BP, RWE and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

BP Tops Expectations, Boosts Buyback

BP beat forecasts on fourth-quarter profit and doubled-down on its commitment to hand back cash to investors, helping lift its shares to the top of the FTSE 100..

DOJ Charges Iranian Revolutionary Guard Members in Oil Trafficking Cases

Federal officials said they seized $108 million used as part of the funding scheme and 500,000 barrels of Iranian fuel.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-24 1115ET