Oil prices edge higher ahead of official U.S. inventory data

Oil futures edge higher as traders await official data on U.S. crude and fuel inventories.

U.S. Crude Oil Supplies Rise More Than Expected, Refinery Use Eases

Weekly crude-oil inventories rose by 5.8 million barrels to 457.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations of an added 800,000 barrels.

A Safe, Profitable Bet on the Green Transition

Midstream energy companies are especially attractive given how difficult it has been to add pipeline or storage capacity.

Explosion at Enel Hydroelectric Plant Kills at Least Three

Rescuers in Italy were searching for four missing workers after an explosion at a hydroelectric power plant owned by Rome-based energy group Enel killed at least three people.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

BP, Innergex Renewable Energy and more in the

Chevron Exits Myanmar With Withdrawal From Natural Gas Project

Chevron has completed its exit from Myanmar, two years after saying it would depart the troubled Southeast Asian nation in the wake of a military coup.

BP Expects Profit Lift from Output Boost

BP expects a boost to first-quarter profits from higher oil, gas and low-carbon energy production, despite weaker gas prices.

Wildfires Make Utilities a Tricky Investment. Ask Warren Buffett.

More utilities across the West are facing the prospect of significant liability costs as climate change and drought increase risks.

Shell Sees Gas Output Above Guidance

Shell said it expects first quarter gas production to beat its previous guidance after a strong start to the year but earnings would be lower than the prior quarter.

China Oilfield Services Suspends Operations of Four Mideast Rigs

China Oilfield Services has suspended operations of drilling rigs related to a multibillion-dollar contract in the Middle East, a setback for China's largest offshore drilling contractor in one of its most important international markets.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-24 1115ET