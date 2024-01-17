U.S. oil prices end lower as the dollar strengthens, but Middle East tensions support global oil

Oil futures moved lower on Tuesday, pressured by strength in the U.S. dollar, but tensions in the Middle East kept price losses in check.

Shell Suspends Red Sea Shipments Amid Fears of More Houthi Attacks

"We'll have to see whether this becomes a longer-standing issue," CEO Wael Sawan told The Wall Street Journal in Davos.

Natural-Gas Prices Remain Under Pressure Despite Cold Snap

Robust production, full storage and delays in LNG capacity additions all point toward a year of mild natural-gas prices.

Shell Sells Nigeria Onshore Oil Business

Shell agreed to sell its Nigerian onshore subsidiary to a consortium of five companies for up to $2.4 billion.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Karoon Energy, attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, TotalEnergies, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Biggest U.S. Renewable Project Under Way, Finally

The sluggish timeline for a New Mexico wind and power transmission project is a problem for the Biden administration as it seeks 100% clean electricity by 2035.

America's Gas Bonanza Brings Biden New Political Dilemmas

The president is facing pressure from some Democrats and climate groups to rein in exports of liquefied natural gas.

Oil prices end at a 1-week high after U.S. leads strikes against Yemen over Red Sea attacks

Oil prices settled Friday at their highest in a week after the U.S. led airstrikes against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen in retaliation for persistent attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Chesapeake, Southwestern to Merge as New Gas Behemoth

The $7.4 billion all-stock transaction will create one of the U.S.'s largest natural-gas producers and is the latest in a flurry of energy deals.

Iran Seizes Oil Tanker Linked to U.S. Sanctions Dispute

The seizure of the vessel off the coast of Oman came as Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a weeklong tour of the Middle East.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-24 0015ET