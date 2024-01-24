Rio Tinto Inks Power Deal With European Energy for Giant Australia Solar Farm

Rio Tinto said it has agreed to buy electricity from the planned Upper Calliope solar farm in eastern Australia to power its Gladstone operations.

Woodside Energy Merger Talks With Santos Reflect Asia LNG Expectations, CEO Says

Woodside Energy's pursuit of a combination with Santos to create a global energy giant worth over $50 billion is a bet that demand for liquefied natural gas will remain strong, said Chief Executive Meg O'Neill.

Oil prices finish lower, a day after settling at their highest level of the new year

Oil futures finish lower, with Brent ending back below $80 a barrel.

Halliburton's stock rises despite earnings miss as CEO cites strong outlook for oilfield services

Halliburton increased its dividend and expressed a strong outlook for its oilfield services.

Houthi Attacks Won't Threaten Global Natural-Gas Security

Energy markets look very different than in 2022.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on M&A among U.S. oil-and-gas producers, Reliance Industries' earnings, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Sunoco to Buy NuStar Energy in $7.3 Billion Deal

Fuel distributor Sunoco has agreed to buy liquids terminal and pipeline operator NuStar Energy in a stock-swap transaction valued at about $7.3 billion, including assumed debt.

Exxon Sues Two ESG Investors

The oil giant says Arjuna Capital and Follow This want Exxon's oil-and-gas business to shrink, putting them at odds with shareholders.

First Solar Buys Peloton's Ohio-Based Manufacturing Facility

The solar-technology company said it acquired the plant that wound down amid declining demand for Peloton's bikes and treadmills.

SLB Tops Earnings Estimates and Boosts Dividend. International Growth Is Strong.

The oil services provider posts adjusted earnings of 86 cents a share, beating analysts' forecasts by 2 cents.

