Woodside, Santos End Talks on Merger That Had Possible $57 Billion Market Cap

The companies spent two months discussing a merger that aimed to capitalize on the rising demand for natural gas resulting from the war in Ukraine.

Oil logs back-to-back gain as Middle East conflict keeps supply risk 'elevated'

Oil futures on Tuesday notched back-to-back gains to start the week, after a rout last week sent crude to three-week lows as the latest conflict developments in the Middle East fed concerns over risks to global crude supplies.

BP Tops Expectations, Boosts Buyback

BP beat forecasts on fourth-quarter profit and doubled-down on its commitment to hand back cash to investors, helping lift its shares to the top of the FTSE 100..

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on Precision Drilling, RWE, BP, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

DOJ Charges Iranian Revolutionary Guard Members in Oil Trafficking Cases

Federal officials said they seized $108 million used as part of the funding scheme and 500,000 barrels of Iranian fuel.

Oil Profits Keep Flowing for Exxon and Chevron

U.S. giants join Shell in posting strong earnings, but face an uncertain outlook as countries vow to phase out fossil fuels.

Biden Gas-Export Decision: Smoke, but No Fire

With so many permitted projects struggling to secure contracts, pausing LNG approvals was an easy, low-stakes political win.

Shell Launches Buyback as Earnings Beat Forecasts

Shell's adjusted earnings beat forecast, driven by higher trading gains from LNG, and said it would buy back $3.5 billion in shares this quarter.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Rose For the Week

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels to 421.9 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 26, compared with analysts' predictions that supplies would decline by 800,000 barrels.

Mexico's Top Court Overturns Flagship Energy Law

Rejection of provisions of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's electricity overhauls deal setback to his nationalist agenda.

