Oil prices notch back-to-back losses as traders weigh demand prospects

Oil futures finish lower as investors assess China's growth target.

Saudi-Led Oil Producing Nations Extend Output Cuts

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Algeria all decided to extend their voluntary production cuts through the end of June, instead of easing them at the end of March.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Read about Enviva, Engie, Saipem and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Gunvor Unit to Pay $661 Million After Pleading Guilty in Bribery Scheme

The U.S. Justice Department said that Gunvor SA was charged with conspiring to bribe officials of Ecuador's state-owned oil company in order to obtain contracts to buy oil products.

Plug Power resolves 'going-concern' issue, but latest results underwhelm

The alternative-energy company missed the mark with its annual results.

Global CO2 Emissions Hit Record High in 2023, IEA Says

Declines in Europe and the U.S. were offset by increases in China and India.

Frackers Are Now Drilling for Clean Power

Oil-and-gas companies are accelerating investments in geothermal energy, betting the technologies that fueled the shale revolution can turn the budding industry into a large producer of clean power.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Rose by 4.2 Million Barrels Last Week

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 4.2 million barrels last week, surpassing estimates for a rise of 1.5 million barrels.

Uniper Warns on Earnings, Blames Lower Prices

Uniper returned to profitability last year but said it expected lower earnings in 2024 due to likely lower energy prices.

Chevron's $53 Billion Deal for Hess in Jeopardy on Possible Exxon Challenge

The Texas oil company has said it could pre-emptively match the price Chevron offered Hess for its 30% stake in a booming oil prospect off Guyana's coast.

