Oil prices finish lower as traders weigh prospects for Gaza ceasefire

Oil futures tallied a back-to-back session decline Tuesday as traders weigh prospects for a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Chevron Exits Myanmar With Withdrawal From Natural Gas Project

Chevron has completed its exit from Myanmar, two years after saying it would depart the troubled Southeast Asian nation in the wake of a military coup.

BP Expects Profit Lift from Output Boost

BP expects a boost to first-quarter profits from higher oil, gas and low-carbon energy production, despite weaker gas prices.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Read about ethanol inventories , price estimate for Brent crude , Russia's refining capacity, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Wildfires Make Utilities a Tricky Investment. Ask Warren Buffett.

More utilities across the West are facing the prospect of significant liability costs as climate change and drought increase risks.

Shell Sees Gas Output Above Guidance

Shell said it expects first quarter gas production to beat its previous guidance after a strong start to the year but earnings would be lower than the prior quarter.

China Oilfield Services Suspends Operations of Four Mideast Rigs

China Oilfield Services has suspended operations of drilling rigs related to a multibillion-dollar contract in the Middle East, a setback for China's largest offshore drilling contractor in one of its most important international markets.

Oil Is Hitting Its Highest Level in Months-Just in Time for Summer Driving Season

Brent crude futures, the benchmark, have climbed 18% in 2024 to exceed $90 a barrel for the first time since October.

SEC Accepts Pause on Its Climate Rule

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday it would pause the implementation of its new climate disclosure rule while it fights in court over the measure's legality.

U.S. Refiners Still Have Gas in the Tank

Disruptions in the Red Sea are helping boost refined fuel prices globally, and U.S. refiners have a distinct advantage.

