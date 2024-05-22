May 22, 2024 at 12:15 am EDT

State Treasurers, Others Urge Exxon Mobil Shareholders to Vote Against CEO

In addition to Exxon Mobil's CEO, the group urged voting out Lead Independent Director Joseph Hooley.

Oil prices settle lower as traders fret over the outlook for demand

Oil futures finished lower Tuesday to notch back-to-back session losses, with traders concerned about the outlook for crude demand as the Federal Reserve maintains higher interest rates.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Saipem and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Four Dead, Thousands Without Power Following Severe Storm in Houston

Residents were told they should stay home Friday if they are nonessential workers, and local schools were closed until Monday.

Private Equity Warms Up to Clean-Energy Tax Credits

Private-equity firms are beginning to tap a nascent market for clean-energy tax credits, betting on a boost to returns from helping project developers get better terms for the tradable credits.

Free Solar for Farmers: Climate Law Gives Rich Incentives

The law now offers a particularly sweet deal: a combination of subsidies that can cover or even exceed a project's costs.

Engie Backs Outlook Despite Dip in Earnings

Engie reaffirmed expectations for the year after core earnings fell slightly in the first quarter, driven by declines from its networks and global energy management and sales businesses.

Green Transition Set to Face Critical Minerals Shortfall, IEA Says

Electric vehicle, wind turbine and solar panel manufacturers face a shortfall in critical metals and minerals unless more investment is made in projects such as new mines and recycling, according to a report from the International Energy Agency.

U.S. oil prices settle at one-week high on post-CPI relief rally and drop in crude supplies

U.S. oil prices settled at their highest level in a week on Thursday, extending a relief rally sparked by data showing a slowdown in key U.S. inflation data.

Crescent Energy to Acquire SilverBow in $2.1B Deal

SilverBow Resources has agreed to be acquired by its Houston-based rival Crescent Energy in a deal valued at $2.1 billion.

