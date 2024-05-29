May 29, 2024 at 12:16 am EDT

Hess Shareholders Give Approval to $53 Billion Merger With Chevron

Investors' green light clears one hurdle for the tie-up to happen but a challenge by Exxon makes the final outcome uncertain.

Storms Again Strike Texas, Leaving Hundreds of Thousands Without Power

Strong winds, rain and hail hit the state, following spate of deadly weather events in May.

Brent oil ends at May high as investors await weekend OPEC+ meeting

Oil futures finish higher Tuesday, with most traders expecting the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Russia-led allies to roll over voluntary production cuts into the third quarter when they meet this weekend.

Saudi Arabia to Raise $10 Billion to $20 Billion in Fresh Aramco Stock Sale

The long-awaited offering, if it proceeds, would alleviate near-term pressure on the kingdom to raise funds.

Ex-Pioneer CEO Says FTC Used Him as 'Scapegoat' in Exxon Deal

Scott Sheffield says the antitrust enforcer smeared him with collusion allegations when it blocked him from Exxon's board.

Energy Capital Partners Raises $6.7 Billion to Pursue Power Companies

The energy-infrastructure investor has wrapped up its fifth flagship fund and parallel co-investment vehicles.

An Oil-Patch Brawl Over a $53 Billion Megadeal Entwines the Legacies of Three CEOs

The leaders of Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Hess are duking it out over a generational oil discovery in Guyana.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Read about U.S. natural-gas and crude-oil futures, U.K. water companies, Seatrium and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Inside the Rockefeller Clan's Intensifying Feud With Exxon

They have suffered reversals in their efforts to hold the energy giant to account for climate change, but the family that owes its fortune to oil isn't backing down.

Norway's Oil Fund to Vote Against Exxon Mobil Amid Shareholder Rights Concern

Norges Bank Investment Management has joined a growing list of shareholders to air their concerns over a lawsuit filed by Exxon Mobil against two sustainability investor groups.

