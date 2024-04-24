Eni Buyback Plan Despite Disappointing First-Quarter

Eni reported first-quarter results that fell short of analysts' forecasts but said it would increase its share buybacks in 2024 to EUR1.6 billion.

Oil prices edge up as traders weigh potential for Mid East supply disruption

Oil prices settle higher Tuesday as traders continued to weigh the potential for tensions in the oil-rich Middle East to lead to disruptions in the world's crude supplies.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Tidewater Renewables, Petronet, Dialog Group, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Underground Thermal Energy Networks May Be About to Have Their Moment

These climate-friendly heating-and-cooling systems are drawing support from states, cities, utilities and developers.

One French Company's Lonely Struggle to Survive Fierce Competition From China

After China destroyed Europe's solar-panel industry, the continent struggles with an onslaught against other green sectors.

SLB Tops Revenue Expectations on International Strength

The oil-services company reports adjusted first-quarter earnings of 75 cents a share on revenue of $8.71 billion.

Water Facilities Warned to Improve Cybersecurity as Nation-State Hackers Pounce

The water sector is under pressure to improve cybersecurity protections as hacking threats grow.

The Push to Store Renewable Energy in Massive Salt Caverns

Renewable power is used to produce hydrogen, which is stored in underground caverns until it is needed for green energy.

Woodside Revenue Falls on Lower Prices, Volumes

Woodside Energy said weaker output and lower realized prices for its oil and natural gas drove a drop in sales revenue in its latest quarter.

BP to Simplify Structure, Trim Leadership Team

BP said the changes are part of a plan to turn it into an integrated energy company and invest more in low-carbon activities.

