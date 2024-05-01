May 01, 2024 at 04:15 am EDT

European Oil Companies Weigh U.S. Listings to Boost Their Stock Prices

American investors have continued buying stocks of oil companies even as most European fund managers have shunned them.

PG&E Nears Deal With KKR for Stake in Power Business Spinoff

The California utility is seeking regulatory approval to sell KKR part of a new company that would house most of its power generation business.

Oil prices tally back-to-back losses as Israel-Hamas cease-fire talks continue

Oil futures end lower for a second straight session Tuesday, as cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas dampened fears of a wider conflict that could threaten crude supplies.

A Massive U.S. Nuclear Plant Is Finally Complete. It Might Be the Last of Its Kind.

Cost overruns and delays at Southern Co.'s Plant Vogtle pushed U.S. nuclear power in a different direction.

OMV Profit Tops Hopes, Keeps Outlook

OMV reported first-quarter profits ahead of forecasts despite revenue falling on lower gas prices, and backed its full-year production guidance.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Cameco, OMV and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy & Utilities sector.

PetroChina's Net Profit Rose on Higher Sales

PetroChina's net profit and revenue rose, primarily due to a rise in sales volume for the Chinese state-controlled oil company's oil and gas products.

In America's Biggest Oil Field, the Ground Is Swelling and Buckling

Land has subsided by as much as 11 inches since 2015 in a prime portion of the Permian Basin, as drillers extract huge amounts of oil and water, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of satellite data.

Exxon Spent Money to Make Money

The oil and gas giant's spending in recent years has opened up a huge gap with Chevron, and it might widen further.

Exxon, Chevron Earnings Fall Back to Earth

The oil companies are still printing big profits, but their postpandemic run of record earnings is slowing down.

