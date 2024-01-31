Oil prices edge lower on demand worries ahead of data on U.S. crude inventories

Oil futures tick lower early Wednesday as traders await official data on inventories.

Oil Services Sink After Saudi Aramco Lowers Production Goal

The state-owned company pulled back on its capacity target at the direction of the Saudi Arabian government.

Aramco Told Not to Raise Oil Output Further

Aramco said it has been ordered by the Saudi government to keep its oil production capacity at 12 million barrels a day.

Oil Sits on a Bigger Tinderbox Than Traders Seem to Think

Recent violence in the Red Sea could lead to a much wider economic toll.

U.S. Oil Drillers Are Going Electric-if They Can Get the Electricity

Frackers can't connect to the electric grid fast enough as they seek to reduce emissions and save costs.

Heating Your House Will Be Cheaper This Winter Thanks to Natural-Gas Boom

There hasn't been enough cold weather to burn up America's gas surplus.

For the Osage, This Century's Fight Is Over Wind Turbines

The Osage Nation, featured in 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' is battling an Italian utility over a wind farm on tribal land in Oklahoma.

Houthis Attack U.S. Warship as China Urges Iran to Rein In Rebels

Iran officials told the Chinese that they weren't in control of the Yemeni rebel group and that turmoil in the region would end if Israel agreed to a cease-fire in Gaza.

Biden Pauses Approvals for LNG Exports

A decision to review the impacts of exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas delivered a victory for environmental groups.

Equinor, BP to Swap Stakes in New York Wind Projects

The 50-50 partners will exchange stakes to acquire full control, with Equinor getting all of Empire Wind, and BP the entirety of Beacon Wind.

