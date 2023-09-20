Goldman Sachs in Advanced Talks to Sell GreenSky in Big Step in Consumer Retreat

The bidding group includes Sixth Street, Pimco and KKR.

Goldman CEO's Job Seems Safe as Tide Turns for Bank

Just this month, the investment bank has been a lead underwriter on three major IPOs. Capital-markets activity is coming back after a sluggish stretch.

Pro Take: Instacart, Klaviyo IPOs Will Help Thaw Late-Stage VC, but Not for All

This week's IPOs are good news for later-stage private companies with low cash burn and a willingness to settle for modest valuations.

PCAOB Proposes Expanded Liability for Individual Auditors Involved in Firm Violations

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board proposed expanding liability for individual auditors and certain accounting firms when they contribute to violations by the primary firms handling an audit, widening the scope of whom the U.S. audit regulator can charge.

Cboe CEO Resigns Over Relationships With Colleagues

Edward Tilly failed to disclose the personal relationships, according to the options exchange, which appointed Fredric Tomczyk as its new chief executive.

The Fed's Next Challenge: $100 Oil

An almost uninterrupted rise in oil prices has pushed benchmark Brent crude close to $100 a barrel, posing a new challenge for central banks in their battle against inflation.

The Yuan and Yen Need the Fed's Help. They Might Not Get It.

China and Japan are grappling with currencies that are hovering at their lowest levels against the dollar in more than a decade.

Departure of Calpers' Musicco Casts Pall on Its Private-Equity Push

Investment chief Nicole Musicco, who said she was leaving for family reasons, focused on private markets in her drive to boost returns at the biggest U.S. public pension.

The Market-Beating Investment That's Defying Wall Street Skeptics

Rising interest rates are boosting risky corporate-loan returns instead of hurting them.

Santander Reorganizes Business Segments

Santander said it was consolidating its retail-and-commercial and consumer activities under two new global businesses and maintained its financial targets outlined in February.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-23 0015ET