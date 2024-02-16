Broad Stock Advance Lifts S&P 500 to Record

Weakness in large tech stocks is offset by gains across sectors.

America's Economy Slowed-It Probably Won't Stumble

Retail sales and industrial production both dipped in January, but there were some encouraging signs.

Investors will have to wait awhile for interest-rate cuts, Fed's Bostic says

Investors will have to wait until at least July for those widely expected interest-rate cuts, according to one Federal Reserve president's outlook.

Elections Don't Usually Drive Markets. Just Wait.

A series of consequential elections around the world, including one in the U.S., could affect investors for years to come.

Australia's Rates Could Be Cut Before Inflation Reaches Target, RBA Board Member Says

The Reserve Bank of Australia will not wait until inflation is back in the desired target band before it starts to cut interest rates, said economist Ian Harper, a member of the central bank's policy-setting board.

Australia Remains a 'Tough' Place to Reinsure

Natural catastrophe losses would have to shrink in Australia for some time before global reinsurers start seeing the country as a safe haven again, said QBE Chief Executive Andrew Horton.

Singapore's Non-Oil Domestic Exports Returned to Growth in January

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports returned to growth in January, helped by favorable base effects and higher shipments of electronics and non-electronics.

U.K. Retail Sales Rebound

Retail sales in the U.K. increased by 3.4% in January, a much bigger rise than expected, suggesting consumer spending can offer a boost to an economy that slipped into recession at the end of 2023.

U.S. Shoppers Cut Back in January

U.S. retail sales posted a larger-than-expected 0.8% loss after a strong round of holiday shopping in December.

Canada Warned Skilled-Trades Shortage Poses Headwind to Home Building

Canada's finance department late last year was told that apprenticeships for skilled trades fell to a decade-plus low.

