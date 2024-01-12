S&P 500 Falls Short of Record Despite Weekly Gain

The S&P 500 flirted with a record Friday but fell short, weighed down by a decline in airline stocks.

Fed Posts Its Largest Annual Operating Loss

The central bank's deficit of $114.3 billion last year resulted from its efforts to stimulate the economy and then stamp out inflation.

Oil Jumps Following Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels in Yemen

Crude-oil prices jumped after a U.S.-led coalition launched air strikes against rebel Houthi targets in Yemen, raising concerns of a further escalation of conflict in the Middle East that could disrupt oil and gas supply.

Deflation Worries Deepen in China

With domestic demand weak, fears are growing that China will try to export its way out of trouble, raising trade tensions.

U.K. Economy Grows More Than Expected

U.K. GDP rose by 0.3% in November, driven by services-sector growth, though the question of whether or not the economy fell into a recession in the second half of 2023 remains on a knife edge.

Nikkei's Hot Run Continues; Hits Fresh 34-Year High

The Nikkei Stock Average rose to a fresh 34-year high, underpinned by expectations for the Bank of Japan to maintain its super-loose accommodative monetary policy stance and a weaker yen.

Bitcoin ETFs Are Live. Cue the Fee War.

Asset managers slashed fees on their bitcoin exchange-traded funds multiple times in the days leading up to their launch.

European Banks Brace for Testing Times After Peak in Interest Rates

European bank executives say the industry is likely to handle the shift with resilience, though analysts expect last year's big earnings boost will lose steam in 2024.

Secondary Investors Bank on Pricing Gaps Closing This Year

Market players say they expect more secondary buyers to see eye-to-eye with sellers on asset values, unclogging deal flow this year.

Hunt for Critical Minerals Draws World Powers to Saudi Arabia

Riyadh is investing heavily in mining as it seeks to diversify its oil-rich economy.

