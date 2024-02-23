AI Mania Lifts Stock Indexes to Records

Nvidia's earnings report late Wednesday sent investors into a frenzy. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow closed at new records on Thursday and again on Friday.

Inflation should slow enough to spur interest-rate cuts 'later this year,' Fed's Williams says

Inflation is likely to slow toward 2% and pave the way for reductions in U.S. interest rates "later this year," the president of the New York Federal Reserve Bank said this week.

Goldman Sachs now sees first U.S. rate cut in June, just four in total for 2024

Goldman expects rate cuts in June, July, September and December, followed by four more in 2025, versus just three previously.

You Say Bitcoin Is Digital Gold? Maybe It's Digital Pearls

Almost every previously disruptive technology has ended up being disrupted. Bitcoin could be too.

Analysis: High Yields Drive Demand For Investment-Grade Bonds, Rate Cuts Likely to Boost Market

High yields have been driving demand for investment-grade bonds and the trend should continue once central banks start cutting rates, according to Ben Lord, fund manager at M&G.

Oil Market Gets a Russian Lesson: Sell on the Sound of Cannons

On the second anniversary of the Ukraine invasion and amid ongoing attacks on a vital energy shipping corridor, the oil price is stuck in peacetime.

Fed's Cook wants 'greater confidence' inflation is slowing before backing interest-rate cuts

Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook said inflation has slowed faster than expected, but central bank officials need "greater confidence" that price pressures are returning to low pre-pandemic norms before cutting interest rates.

Pro Take: Companies Find Pricing Power in Times of Crisis, Complicating Inflation Fight

Companies have learned how to not only survive times of economic crises, but often to thrive, as evidenced by a march higher in corporate profits the past two and a half decades.

Markets underpricing risk of populist politics in U.S. and abroad, Summers says

The former U.S. treasury sector said populist politics threaten to hinder global economic growth.

As Trading Frenzies Grip Penny Stocks, Criticism of Nasdaq Grows

Bit Brother, a tiny Chinese cryptocurrency company, reached nearly 30% of U.S. stock-market volume late last year.

