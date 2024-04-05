Stock Futures Edge Higher After Selloff, Ahead of Jobs Report

Stock futures are ticking higher ahead of the March nonfarm payrolls report expected to show an additional 200,000 jobs.

March jobs-report forecast: 200,000 new jobs and a 3.8% unemployment rate

The U.S. economy keeps chugging along and producing lots of new jobs. Wall Street expects another sizable gain in March, if somewhat smaller than in the prior month.

The Hot Sale Going on at Department Stores: Their Shares

Private buyers might have more stomach for the struggling retail sector than jaded stock investors.

China Shock 2.0 Sparks Global Backlash Against Flood of Cheap Goods

Emerging economies have joined the U.S. and Europe in shielding domestic manufacturers from a rising tide of Chinese imports.

Japan Government Watching Currency Movements Closely

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his government wouldn't rule out any measures in dealing with foreign-exchange rates.

German Factory Orders Post Disappointing Rise

German manufacturing orders rose 0.2% in February, lower than economists' forecasts and reflecting only a moderate rebound as demand for goods remains sluggish.

India Central Bank Holds Rate Steady as Economy Stays Strong

India's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged as the country's economic growth remains strong and inflation eases.

Hannon's Take: Fresh Faith in Forecasts

Recent inflation readings in Europe have been much closer to ECB projections than was the case in 2022 and early 2023.

The Costco Shoppers Putting $2,000 Gold Bars in Their Carts

Young investors say the old-school store of value is a hedge against inflation and catastrophe.

Oil Is Hitting Its Highest Level in Months-Just in Time for Summer Driving Season

Brent crude futures, the benchmark, have climbed 18% in 2024 to exceed $90 a barrel for the first time since October.

