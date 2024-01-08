Stocks Poised for Mixed Open

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the December consumer price index on Thursday, and major banks will unofficially kick off fourth-quarter earnings season on Friday.

Wall Street Doubles Down on Bonds

The consensus is that interest rates have peaked for this economic cycle, making further investments in Treasurys and highly rated corporate bonds a good bet, analysts managers say.

Lawmakers Push to Defuse China's Dominance of Older-Generation Chips

A House panel's letter urges the Biden administration to seek tariffs or take other actions to counter Chinese microchip industry.

Saudis cut crude prices to all regions amid oil-price weakness

Saudi Aramco on Sunday said it would cut crude prices to all regions, including its largest market in Asia --- a move that comes amid weaker global oil prices.

China Deal Slump Forces Wall Street Banks to Cast a Wider Net

Global investment banks in Asia are facing up to a new reality after two consecutive years of anemic deal flow from China.

The Best Stock Funds of 2023

Driven by a rebound in large and megacap stocks, in particular the "Magnificent Seven" technology companies, mutual-fund managers who saw double-digit losses in the market rout in 2022 found themselves rewarded for their patience this past year.

Can Stocks Surpass 2022 Highs? Yes, but the Math Looks Scarier From There

Savers should feel less excited about equities than they have been over the past decade. It only takes some back-of-the-envelope math to understand why.

Nation's Top Economists Are Short-Term Happy, Long-Term Glum

At an annual gathering, academic economists are surprised and relieved over soft landing, but worry about what comes next.

Congressional Negotiators Reach Agreement on $1.6 Trillion Government Spending Level for 2024

The deal paves the way toward a full-year package averting a shutdown, but much work is still needed.

Crypto Industry Holds Breath in Anticipation of First Spot Bitcoin ETFs

The SEC is facing a Wednesday deadline to approve or reject the first funds to hold the cryptocurrency.

