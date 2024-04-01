Expect Many Rate Cuts? Arguing One and Done.

The Wall Street consensus is that the Federal Reserve is poised to make multiple rate cuts in 2024. Current conditions undermine that.

The Stock Market's Magnificent Seven Is Now the Fab Four

Some investors say it is a bullish signal that the market is rallying without the likes of Apple and Tesla because it means other groups are taking part.

China's Recovery Picks Up as Stimulus Measures Sink In

China's sprawling manufacturing sector returned to expansion in March after five months of decline, adding to signs of a stabilizing economy as recent stimulus measures start to kick in.

Disney, Jobs Data, More to Watch

March jobs data will come out on Friday. GE Vernova and GE Aerospace split on Tuesday. And Disney faces off against Nelson Peltz.

Bank of Japan Tankan Survey Shows Mixed Results Amid Rate-Hike Speculation

Sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers worsened for the first time in four quarters, but the survey also sent some positive signals amid speculation over the central bank's next move.

Oil Stocks Have Jumped. This Is the Case for More Gains.

WTI crude oil has risen 17% to $83 a barrel so far in 2024, while an ETF holding energy stocks is up 13%.

Wealth Management Is a Risky Gold Rush for Banks

Catering to the rich offers high returns and room for growth, but it is not for every big lender.

Inflation Victory Is Proving Elusive, Challenging Central Banks and Markets

In the U.S. and Europe, underlying inflation has stopped falling or edged higher recently, weakening the case for rate cuts.

Venture Firms Helped Unleash AI To the World. Now They Are Using it Themselves

While venture firms have long tinkered with using AI internally, the emergence of more advanced and generative AI has supercharged what investors say they can do.

Fed's Favored Inflation Gauge Rose to 2.5% in February

The overall personal-consumption expenditures price index rose in line with economists' expectations for February.

