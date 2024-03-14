S&P 500 Slips Below Record After Chip Selloff

Nvidia, Intel and AMD are among the chip stocks that fall.

RBA Could Delay Rate Cuts Until 2025, Says a Former Senior Manager at the Bank

A former senior manager at the Reserve Bank of Australia is warning that even amid signs of a sharp slowdown in economic growth, the central bank could delay cutting interest rates until next year.

Hot New Bitcoin Funds Are Still Waiting for Buy-In from Financial Advisers

Individual investors, who are shifting their bitcoin holdings from more expensive crypto products, appear to be driving the ETF demand.

Japan's Stock Market Is Back, and It Isn't Too Late to Buy

Seemingly small changes by policy makers and companies remade Japan's corporate culture, and investors are cashing in.

European Lawmakers Pass World's First Comprehensive AI Law

The EU law sets out sweeping rules for developers and new restrictions on how the technology can be used.

In Rare Makeover, ECB Tries to Get Banks Lending to One Another Again

The European Central Bank's new operational framework is a step toward restoring pre-financial crisis normality, but some analysts said it didn't go far enough.

Healthcare Investors Aren't Scared of Trump or Biden

Health stocks are off to their best start since 2017, despite a history of underperformance in election years.

Weekly U.S. Crude Oil Supplies Fall by 1.5 Million Barrels

Oil inventories fell by 1.5 million barrels to 447 million barrels in the week ended March 8 as refineries continued to raise their capacity usage.

Now Lawyers Are Suffering From China's Deal Slump

The world's second-largest economy was once a money-spinner for lawyers and bankers. Not anymore.

Mortgage rates dip below 7%. Recent homeowners race to refinance.

Mortgage applications rose 7.1% in the last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 6.84%.

