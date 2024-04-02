U.S. factory orders rise in February after two straight monthly declines

Orders for manufactured goods rebounded 1.4% in February after two straight monthly declines, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. The increase was higher than the 1% gain expected by economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal.

Job openings stay at 8.8 million. Labor market still plenty robust.

The number of job openings in the U.S. totaled 8.8 million in February for the second month in a row, showing a labor market with plenty of residual strength.

U.S. Stocks Drop as Bond Yields and Oil Rise

U.S. stocks fell, pressured by bond yields and oil prices that were climbing to multimonth highs.

Israel Says Strike That Killed Seven Gaza Aid Workers Was Unintentional

Western capitals demanded an explanation for the incident, which killed World Central Kitchen staff, including a U.S.-Canadian dual citizen

German Inflation Fell to Near Three-Year Low Ahead of ECB Meeting

German inflation fell to its lowest level since May 2021, nearing the European Central Bank's target as its policymakers consider when to first cut interest rates ahead of a meeting next week.

Medicare Keeps Getting Tougher for Health Insurers

Managed care stocks are set to fall due to disappointment with the government's decision not to revise the 2025 Medicare payment proposal.

Is China's Economy Finally Bottoming Out?

Recent data contains clear hints of improvement but the Fed, for one, could play spoiler.

Comments by China's Xi Hint at Possible Expansion of PBOC Toolkit

A months-old speech by China's top leader has stoked speculation around aggressive liquidity boosts from Beijing.

Yen Intervention Risk Is Rising, but Effects Could Be Short-Lived

Traders are increasingly wary of potential intervention following recent warnings from Japanese officials as the yen weakened to 34-year lows against the dollar.

Bitcoin Is Soaring This Year. Goldman's Crypto Skeptic Isn't Biting.

Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani is known for her blunt opinions and bitcoin skepticism.

