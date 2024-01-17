China's Growth Slows to Three-Decade Low Excluding Pandemic

A festering property-market meltdown offsets much of the upside of a postpandemic recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Broad Losses Pull Stock Indexes Lower

Banks, energy companies and utilities fall as earnings season ramps up, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 0.6%.

Waller Confirms Rate Cuts Ahead. The Timing Is Foggy.

The Fed's progress in reining in inflation without causing a recession is currently "almost as good as it gets," Gov. Christopher Waller said.

What to Watch in Retail Report: Strength of Consumers Heading Into 2024

Americans spent more at stores, auto dealerships and online to close out last year, analysts said, suggesting consumers can continue to drive economic growth in 2024.

China's Population Decline Accelerated Last Year

China ended 2023 with 1.410 billion people, a drop of 2.08 million, as births continue to plummet.

Fall in China New Home Prices Accelerated in December

New home prices in 70 of China's major cities fell at a faster pace at the end of 2023, underscoring the continued slump in the country's real-estate sector despite Beijing's efforts to reverse the downturn.

Singapore's Non-Oil Domestic Exports Fell Unexpectedly in December

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports dropped unexpectedly in December as a decline in shipments of electronics outweighed growth in non-electronics.

Israel's War in Gaza Enters Its Most Perilous Phase Yet

The military aims to take control of the vast maze of tunnels under Khan Younis as refugees crowd into the south and the international outcry grows over the death toll.

Chinese Premier Makes Surprise Economic Growth Disclosure

Li Qiang said the country's economy grew 5.2% last year, breaking the news a day before the official data was set to be released.

U.S. consumers are paying closer attention to their debt, New York Fed survey shows

Here's what Americans say they'd do with a surprise pay bump.

