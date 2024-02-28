U.S. economy's fourth-quarter growth rate downgraded to 3.2%, GDP shows. Still very strong.

The growth of the economy in the fourth quarter was downgraded slightly to a 3.2% annual pace, but the U.S. is still expanding at a rapid clip and shows few signs of slowing down.

U.S. trade in goods deficit widens 2.6% in January

The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened 2.6% to $90.2 billion in January, according to the Commerce Department's advanced estimate released Wednesday.

Eurozone Confidence Struggles to Recover

The eurozone sentiment indicator unexpectedly worsened in February, with consumer confidence improving slightly but all other economic sectors deteriorated.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Rose by 4.2 Million Barrels Last Week

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 4.2 million barrels last week, surpassing estimates for a rise of 1.5 million barrels.

Mortgage rates stay over 7%, stalling home-buying demand

Mortgage applications fell 5.6% in the last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 7.04%.

Canada's 4Q Current Account Deficit Narrows to C$1.62 Billion

Canada's current-account deficit continued to narrow in the final quarter of last year largely due to a rise in the goods surplus, though for the year the country's deficit widened with a decline in goods exports with lower energy prices.

The Fed Contrarian Who Saw the Soft Landing Coming

The influence of Christopher Waller, a Trump appointee, rises as he challenges economic orthodoxy.

Is There an AI Bubble? The Nifty Fifty Show It Isn't That Simple

Investors need a new term for a market that isn't in a bubble but still carries a higher than normal risk of disappointment.

Hong Kong Takes Drastic Action to Avert Property Slump

The city has scrapped a series of property taxes in an effort to turn around a market that is often seen as a proxy for the its beleaguered economy.

Inflation Risks Remain, Leave OFI Invest AM Cautious on Duration

Inflation remains a risk, leaving OFI Invest Asset Management cautious on duration within fixed-income investments, the fund manager told Dow Jones Newswires.

