S&P 500 Slips Below Record After Chip Selloff

Nvidia, Intel and AMD are among the chip stocks that fall.

In Rare Makeover, ECB Tries to Get Banks Lending to One Another Again

The European Central Bank's new operational framework is a step toward restoring pre-financial crisis normality, but some analysts said it didn't go far enough.

Now Lawyers Are Suffering From China's Deal Slump

The world's second-largest economy was once a money-spinner for lawyers and bankers. Not anymore.

Hot New Bitcoin Funds Are Still Waiting for Buy-In from Financial Advisers

Individual investors, who are shifting their bitcoin holdings from more expensive crypto products, appear to be driving the ETF demand.

European Lawmakers Pass World's First Comprehensive AI Law

The EU law sets out sweeping rules for developers and new restrictions on how the technology can be used.

Mortgage rates dip below 7%. Recent homeowners race to refinance.

Mortgage applications rose 7.1% in the last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 6.84%.

Healthcare Investors Aren't Scared of Trump or Biden

Health stocks are off to their best start since 2017, despite a history of underperformance in election years.

Weekly U.S. Crude Oil Supplies Fall by 1.5 Million Barrels

Oil inventories fell by 1.5 million barrels to 447 million barrels in the week ended March 8 as refineries continued to raise their capacity usage.

U.K. Economy Returns to Growth

The U.K.'s GDP rebounded slightly more than expected in January, indicating the country could be taking its first steps out of its recession in late 2023.

Corporate Bond Issuance Is Booming-but Not Sustainability-Linked Bonds

With its rate tied to meeting certain goals, issuance of this ESG-linked debt has tanked. Some say the SEC's new emissions-disclosure rule might eventually spur demand.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-24 2315ET