The Fed's Waller Is in 'No Rush' to Cut Rates. Here's Why.

The Fed is in no rush to lower interest rates this year, said Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller.

Stocks Advance to Break Losing Streak

The S&P 500 is little changed on the week but heading for a spectacular first quarter.

U.S. Publishes Draft Federal Rules for Cyber Incident Reporting

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on Wednesday published long-awaited draft rules on how critical-infrastructure companies must report cyberattacks to the government.

China faces a 'lost decade' if it fails to tackle its debts, says Ray Dalio

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio sees China heading for a '100-year big storm.'

Australian Retailers Shake off Malaise With a Little Help From Taylor Swift

Australian retail sales rose, supported partly by sales associated with sold-out concerts by popstar Taylor Swift.

Housing market frozen as home buyers 'hold out' for lower mortgage rates

Mortgage applications dipped 0.7% in the last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 6.93%.

BOE Flags Risk of Sharp Correction in Asset Prices

The Bank of England warned that investors may be too complacent about the challenges facing the global economy, with the result that there is an increased risk of a "sharp correction" in asset prices.

Shoppers Hunt for Affordable Easter Eggs as Outlook for Chocolate Makers Sours

The surge in cocoa costs puts chocolate makers in a tight spot.

Crude-Oil Inventories Rise Unexpectedly

U.S. crude-oil inventories increased by 3.2 million barrels last week. Analysts had predicted a 1.2 million-barrel fall. Gasoline supplies also rose as refiners stepped up their capacity use.

Bitcoin Falls Below $70,000

Bitcoin hit an all-time high near $74,000 two weeks ago before cryptos suffered a correction.

03-27-24 2315ET