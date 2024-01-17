Broad Losses Pull Stock Indexes Lower

Banks, energy companies and utilities fall as earnings season ramps up, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 0.6%.

China's Growth Slows to Three-Decade Low Excluding Pandemic

A festering property-market meltdown offsets much of the upside of a postpandemic recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

U.K. Inflation Unexpectedly Rebounds

U.K. consumer prices rose to 4% in December, driven by new taxes on tobacco products, and likely pushing out calls for rate cuts at the Bank of England.

Analysis: Europe Braces for Trade Hit as Global Commerce Slows

Europe's trade relationships are set to suffer as global conflicts and protectionism open a chillier chapter in international commerce, hitting growth on the continent.

Waller Confirms Rate Cuts Ahead. The Timing Is Foggy.

The Fed's progress in reining in inflation without causing a recession is currently "almost as good as it gets," Gov. Christopher Waller said.

What to Watch in Retail Report: Strength of Consumers Heading Into 2024

Americans spent more at stores, auto dealerships and online to close out last year, analysts said, suggesting consumers can continue to drive economic growth in 2024.

China's Population Decline Accelerates as Women Resist Pressure to Have Babies

China ended 2023 with 1.410 billion people, a drop of 2.08 million, as births continue to plummet.

Singapore's Non-Oil Domestic Exports Fell Unexpectedly in December

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports dropped unexpectedly in December as a decline in shipments of electronics outweighed growth in non-electronics.

Chinese Premier Makes Surprise Economic Growth Disclosure

Li Qiang said the country's economy grew 5.2% last year, breaking the news a day before the official data was set to be released.

A Turbulent Year May Lie Ahead-CEOs at Davos Are Optimistic

Business leaders at the World Economic Forum are feeling increasingly confident about the U.S. economy and the strength of consumer demand.

