Dow Continues Climb as Truth Social Surges

The S&P 500, Dow industrials and Nasdaq were all higher as shares of Truth Social's parent company are on track for another bumper day.

Housing market frozen as home buyers 'hold out' for lower mortgage rates

Mortgage applications dipped 0.7% in the last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 6.93%.

BOE Flags Risk of Sharp Correction in Asset Prices

The Bank of England warned that investors may be too complacent about the challenges facing the global economy, with the result that there is an increased risk of a "sharp correction" in asset prices.

Shoppers Hunt for Affordable Easter Eggs as Outlook for Chocolate Makers Sours

The surge in cocoa costs puts chocolate makers in a tight spot.

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Rose by 3.2 Million Barrels Last Week

U.S. crude oil inventories increased last week by 3.2 million barrels last week, along with gasoline stocks as refiners stepped up their capacity use.

Yen Hits 34-Year Low as Hopes for BOJ Rate Increases Fade

The Japanese yen hit its weakest level against the dollar in 34 years on waning expectations that the Bank of Japan would raise interest rates further, after it dropped its negative interest rate policy last week.

Bitcoin Falls Below $70,000

Bitcoin hit an all-time high near $74,000 two weeks ago before cryptos suffered a correction.

Eurozone Sentiment Indicator Ticks Up, Meets Hopes

Confidence in the eurozone economy improved marginally in March, albeit still at subdued levels according to a survey of consumers and managers.

Chinese Stocks Slide. The Country Is Having an Uneven Economic Recovery.

Chinese industrial activity shows encouraging signs, but sustainable economic growth needs a recovery in the beaten-down property sector.

Riksbank Says Rate Cuts Could Start in May or June

Sweden's central bank held its key policy rate at 4% and said that cuts could start in May or June as long as inflation prospects remain favorable.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-24 1515ET